Young woman injured as Mini ends up in stream

A young woman was injured after the Mini Cooper she was driving ended up in a stream.

An ambulance was sent to Rusper Road in Ifield after a blue Mini Cooper ended up ‘precariously balanced in a stream’, police said on Twitter.

The driver, a 19-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with a suspected broken wrist and shock, police say.

Officers were called to the incident near Ifield Golf Club at 12.36pm today. No other vehicles were invovled.

