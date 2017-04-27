Youngsters enjoy St George’s Day celebrations

Youngsters in Crawley enjoyed the council’s St George’s Day celebrations on Sunday (April 23).

More than 80 visitors watched the Crawley Millennium Concert Band and youngsters were entertained by Joseph Booton’s Punch and Judy show.

Children enjoyed free facepainting. Picture: Jon Rigby

Free facepainting and a dragon hat making workshop was also on offer.

A council spokesman said: “This is My Theatre thrilled the crowd with their imaginative and immersive performance of George and The Dragon and we had stalls from Crawley District Scouts, Crawley Lions, Crawley Campaign Against Racism and Weald and Downland Museum.”

If you would like to know more about events in Crawley, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/events.

The Crawley Millennium Concert Band. Picture: Jon Rigby

