Your news: Bulgarian immigrant offers her perspective on Crawley life

A journalist from Bulgaria, who moved to Britain a year ago, asked to share her story through the Crawley Observer.

Stiliyana Stoykova moved to the UK with her husband and two young children.

They arrived in the country on August 12 last year.

“Our best friends helped us to move to Crawley,” said Stiliyana. “Everything was new for me, my husband and our two little children - Stan, three years old, and Mila, just one.

“A professional journalist, I left my country and arrived with a big dream to make boutique cakes. However I have faced some obstacles...”

The plan to use their new home as the base for a cake-making operation had to be abandoned after their landlord told them they could not run the business from his property.

“One year later I am starting to work in a cake shop,” said Stiliyana, “but then it seemed to me the world was over.

“Things happen rapidly only in the movies; in real life you need more time and effort... and never give up. Never!

“Stan started preschool in middle of September.

“Then I didn’t know that by choosing his nursery (Southgate West Playgroup) I was going to have such support and help.”

Stiliyana said she was pleasantly surprised by the warmth of the reception they had.

“But it was hard,” she added. “Stan didn’t know a single word in English. Just imagine your little one crying at the end of the session because he didn’t know what was going on, why he got dressed with his jacket. I have a shot of this moment in my brain.”

They have fond memories of a woman they used to meet on the way to the playgroup.

“On our way to the nursery we once met a nice old lady. She is our mascot, always making us smile. She used to give my children coins for sweeties. Bless her!

“Mary, I haven’t seen you for a long time, hope you are well! If you are reading this article now, I want you to know you have made our beginning easier. Thanks for your goodness!”

Stiliyana’s advice to anyone facing a life-changing decision is: ‘Never be afraid to risk’, since any risk can turn out to be an opportunity.

