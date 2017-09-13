Your news: Cancer survivor taking to the catwalk at charity show

A Crawley resident is set for an unforgettable day when she takes to the catwalk at the annual Breast Cancer Care Fashion Show this month.

Kreena Dhiman, 37, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2013, will be sharing the stage with 30 other inspiring people who have also been diagnosed, to show that you can still look and feel amazing after breast cancer.

Kreena Dhiman

Kreena, who works as an accountant, said: “A breast cancer diagnosis aged 33 was the last thing I ever thought that would happen to me. Like most people at that age, my focus was work. I lead a pretty healthy lifestyle and never imagined that a serious illness could come knocking at my door. The initial shock of my diagnosis meant I hid my illness from most people for a rather long time.

“However, with time, and some encouragement, I dip became comfortable within myself and began to be more vocal about my experiences.

“I’ve now learnt that what happened four years ago was tragic, but it came with it’s own blessings. Since my diagnosis I have reevaluated life, I see what is important to me more clearly and I live to create memories and love life That is what is important to me.

“I’m hugely aware that breast cancer in younger women is not often spoken about, and I would like that to change. For me, everyone needs to know the facts, where you’re 25 or 55, we all need to be aware of the symptoms.

“I also want to let people know That there is life after treatment. Of course, things will be different. But often different can be fantastic. That’s why I am so excited about taking part in the show for Breast Cancer Care, to show that you can still be glamorous after cancer treatment. To show that your confidence will come back and most importantly to help raise vital funds for this incredible charity.”

The models will be transformed from head-to- toe before hitting the runway, wearing a range of beautiful outfits professionally styled by fashion director and stylist Hilary Alexander OBE. Hair will be styled by Sassoon Salon and the team at Estee Lauder will be adding the finishing touches to make sure they all look glam.

The event takes place at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel in London on Thursday September 28.

To purchase tickets for the Breast Cancer Care Show, in association with Comfort, visit: https://www.breastcancercare.org.uk/fundraising/show-london-2017

