Your news: Crawley Festival is a hit

A huge range of attractions and a great turnout helped make this year’s Crawley Festival one to remember.

Tony Witton, chairman of the organising committee, said it had been a fantastic festival.

Crawley Festival, Memorial Gardens. Pic Steve Robards SR1715890 SUS-170307-112055001

“It was probably the best one we’ve ever had to be honest,” he said. “The weather was great, we had hundreds of people - thousands throughout the whole week. We had a fantastic programme.”

The Mainstage event was a particular highlight, with live music, dancing on stage, street theatre, and cooking tips and food tasting courtesy of the Cultural Kitchen.

“Seeing the whole park bathed in sunlight and shoulder to shoulder with local people, choirs and schools singing and performing on stage - that was the highlight for me,” said Tony.

“We changed the committee this year, and I took on the chairmanship.

Crawley Festival, Memorial Gardens. Pic Steve Robards SR1715950 SUS-170307-111936001

“It felt like a team effort - it’s a good committee and they work well together. It made me really proud.”

He said the festival will be back next year - the committee is due to meet up in a few week’s time to discuss how this year’s event went. Once that’s done, they will get straight on with planning for 2018.

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Crawley Festival, Memorial Gardens. Pic Steve Robards SR1715945 SUS-170307-112000001

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

Crawley Festival, Memorial Gardens. Pic Steve Robards SR1715931 SUS-170307-112023001

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.

Crawley Festival, Memorial Gardens. Pic Steve Robards SR1715880 SUS-170307-112124001

Crawley Festival, Memorial Gardens. Pic Steve Robards SR1715869 SUS-170307-112110001