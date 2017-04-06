Your news: Family fun at leisure centre for new town’s 70th anniversary

Families flocked to Crawley’s K2 leisure centre on Saturday, for a fun day marking the 70th anniversary of Crawley New Town.

Dave Downey, Freedom Leisure Community Sports Development Officer, said: “We are delighted that Saturday’s free family fun day to celebrate Crawley New Town’s 70th birthday was a huge success.

DM17416586a.jpg. Crawley Family Fun Day at K2 leisure centre. Kunaal Patel, 8. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170204-124015008

“Over 300 people tried out free taster sessions such as; athletics, basketball, boxing, bowling, fencing, parkour and squash, plus, the fun military-style, wartime workout and the exhibition showcasing old photos of the town were very popular too.

“We also welcomed Councillor Mullins, who tried his hand at table tennis and bowls and even DJ’d for the crowds!

“Much fun was had by all and most importantly children and adults alike had a go at activities they wouldn’t normally, which is what we had hoped for.”

High Sports, operators of the centre’s giant indoor climbing wall, were offering discounted climbing sessions on the day,

DM17416562a.jpg. Crawley Family Fun Day at K2 leisure centre. Kunaal Patel, 8. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170204-124004008

DM17416549a.jpg. Crawley Family Fun Day at K2 leisure centre. Triplets, L to R Heston, Bailey and Sumner Malik aged 11. Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170204-124655008

DM17416542a.jpg. Crawley Family Fun Day at K2 leisure centre. James Dorling 7, left and Dennis 6 (surname not given). Photo by Derek Martin SUS-170204-124632008