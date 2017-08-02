Your news: Fundraising fun for Crawley Open House

Crawley NCS fundraisers have organised a sponsored walk and fundraising tea party to raise money for Crawley Open House.

From noon tomorrow [August 3], the team of 14 teenagers will take a five mile sponsored walk in fancy dress from Crawley Library to Tilgate Park, around the lake and back to the library. Members of the public can join in for a £1 donation.

NCS

Kelly Lewis told the Obby that their main event will be a tea party at Tilgate Community Centre from 6pm until 9pm on Friday.

There will be soft drinks, biscuits and cakes, as well as raffles and a fundraising auction.

There will be a chance to donate food, clothes and pet food to Crawley Open House.

“The event will raise money and awareness for our charity and there will be leaflets and posters all around in shop windows and most other places so everyone knows what’s going on,” said Kelly.

“All the money raised will be put together and donated to Crawley open house and will make a big difference to the charity and therefore people’s lives.”

Entry is adults £3, children £1, or £5 for a family ticket (two adults and two children).

To donate to the group, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/crawley-ncs

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.