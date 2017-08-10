Your news: Great turnout for charity football tournament

The Outreach 3 Way Football Tournament is an incredibly popular annual event held at the charity’s day centre in Ifield, Crawley.

The event sees people from organisations as far as Chichester and Hastings flock to the centre to take part in the football tournament alongside clients of the day centre who have learning disabilities and/or autism.

This year, the event boasted a massive 17 different teams, 120 players and 200 people on site as spectators.

The event is sponsored by MNH, a sustainable cabin services company who work closely with Outreach 3 Way throughout the year to provide paid work for the people Outreach supports.

They put on a barbecue and provide food and drinks for everyone involved and the day is a great collaborative effort every year between them, the charity, Dimensions and the local community.

The event is held to raise awareness of Outreach 3 Way who are the charity arm of Dimensions, a not-for-profit social care provider for people with learning disabilities and autism.

Outreach 3 Way football tournament

Outreach 3 Way provide engaging activities for people with learning disabilities and autism.

Representatives from Sussex County Football Association were also there on the day to show their support.

- For more information about Dimensions, visit: https://www.dimensions-uk.org/

For more about Outreach 3 Way, look under ‘About Us’, and ‘Outreach 3 Way’.

