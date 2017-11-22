Your news: Praise for latest Firebreak graduates

Young people aged 12-14 from in and around Crawley spent a week learning firefighters’ skills, including hose running and using breathing apparatus to rescue a casualty.

The thirteen students then had the chance to demonstrate their skills at a Pass Out parade in front of families, teachers, and High Sheriff for West Sussex, Lady Emma Barnard.

The students were also taught home fire safety advice, road traffic collision consequences and HeartStart training – a British Heart Foundation first aid qualification.

Special awards went to Hope Mussel and James Melville for their commitment to team objectives, and to Chris Parrin for his outstanding individual achievement.

The students were from: Oriel High School; Hazelwick; St Wilfred’s Catholic School; Thomas Bennett Community College; The Forest School; Holy Trinity School; Tanbridge House School; and Ifield Community College.

Chief Fire Officer Gavin Watts said: “We run this course because we know it makes a difference. We want these young people to be our advocates – testing smoke alarms, driving safely and promoting safety. The Pass Out parade today highlighted that these students have grasped the opportunities given to them with both hands and I hope that they continue to grow and achieve their goals.”

