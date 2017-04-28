Your news: Prosecco and pampering at pre-school fundraiser

An evening of Prosecco and pampering is on offer at Maidenbower Community Centre on Friday May 5.

There will be a Prosecco bar, a raffle, beauty and pampering treatments. Shopping stalls will include Sou’s Homebakes (cakes), Choctopia (homemade chocolates), The Beauty Box, Phoenix Trading (cards), Stella & Dot (jewellery), The Body Shop, Tropic Skincare, Trolley Dolley Make Up, Elegance, Minnahs Gemz Shawls, Forever Living, Temple Spa, Oliver Twist Crafts, Utility Warehouse Divine VIPs, Younique, Cuticalls (nail and eyebrow treatments), Arbonne (hand massages), Renew Hollistics (Reiki and seated acupressure), Aventurine Healing (Hopi ear candling and reflexology massage).

The event, which will run from 7pm to 9.30pm, has been arranged to raise money for Maidenbower Pre-school Playgroup.

Tickets (£5) include a glass of Prosecco, and free raffle entry.

Pre-bookable treatments available are: OPI Manicure / Pedicure, Gel Nails, Eyebrow Shape (Wax), Hand Massage, Reflexology Hand / Foot Massage, Hopi Ear Candling, Seated Acupressure Massage, and Reiki Healing.

Tickets are on sale in the Maidenbower Community Centre, or via a message to Jackie Portwine or Emma Herbe on Facebook.

For more information and treatment prices, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/1847181842188845??ti=ia

