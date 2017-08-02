Your news: St Cath’s supporter tackles 600 mile charity challenge

A fundraiser from Broadfield is marking his 60th birthday year by taking on 600 miles worth of running and trekking.

Tony Lee, who will turn 60 in September this year, is aiming to raise £6,000 for St Catherine’s Hospice in Crawley.

St Cath's fundraiser Tony Lee

So far, he has completed 436 miles, and raised well over £3,000.

Tony told the Crawley Observer that he has first had knowledge of the work that St Catherine’s does.

“My dad died of cancer 30 years ago, and the hospice looked after him.

“They don’t discriminate on who you are, what you are, how much money you’ve got, they just look after you.”

Tony’s ambitious fundraising plan started small - with an idea for a single sponsored run - but grew from there into the 600 Mile Challenge.

“It’s my 60th birthday year and I thought I could do it,” he said.

“I wanted to do an event - Hadrian’s Wall in 24 hours, so I registered for it.

“I ran Hadrian’s Wall, and I was very impressed with it, and everything’s grown around that.

“I’ve now got permission from the council to go door to door - because I wanted to do this, I’ve had to get public liability insurance.

“To go to people and ask them for stuff for charity is getting more and more difficult now, but people have been amazing.”

Recent findraising in Crawley’s County Mall, and at Tesco in Hookwood saw Tony raise £674.44 in a single weekend.

To support Tony, visit http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/fundraiser-web/fundraiser/showFundraiserPage.action?userUrl=AnthonyLEE1&faId=794918&isTeam=false

