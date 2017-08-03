Your news: Teens raise £1,500 through their ‘triathlon of events’

Have your say

Two teenagers have raised more than £1,500 for Cancer Research UK, with a set of three fundraising challenges.

Henry Taylor, 15, and James Tatnall, 14, who are students at Oriel High School, took part in Henley Triathlon in May, had their own version of the London to Brighton bike ride in July, and then were sponsored to have their heads shaved during in the school’s end of year assembly.

Henry’s mum Justine told the Obby: “This is to raise awareness and much- needed funds for cancer research.

“The boys have both seen the devastation cancer leaves, and wanted to take a proactive approach in helping other families going through such a horrendous time.

“The boys fully intend to continue with some new events next year to continue to fight cancer.”

To contribute to the pair’s fundraising, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Grant-Taylor15

