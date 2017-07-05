Your news: Time to Talk team tackle Tilgate

A team from ‘Time to Talk’ North promoted their therapy service while tackling the Crawley 5k Park Run at Tilgate Park.

Clinical lead Claire Taylor told the Obby: “On Saturday a team of our staff ran the Crawley 5k Park Run at Tilgate Park, as part of our looking after our own wellbeing and to raise awareness of our service in Crawley.

“We had 12 runners – which equates to over 17 per cent of our staff, including several staff who had never run before and are now converts! We always talk to our clients about the importance of physical exercise in maintaining mental wellbeing, so it’s important for us to ‘walk (or run) the walk’!

“Several members of the public came up to us after they saw our runners to say how helpful our service has been to them at various points in their lives.

“We would like to get the message out to people in Crawley that Time to Talk can help if they are anxious, depressed or stressed.

“We offer cognitive behavioural approaches, workshops and counselling for a range of difficulties including: anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress, panic attacks, OCD and sleep problems.

“If people are over 18yr old and registered with a local GP they can self-refer by calling us to discuss an assessment on tel: 01403 227048 or completing a brief referral form online at: www.sussexcommunity.nhs.uk/ttt

