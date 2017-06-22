LETTER: Coalition of chaos

Re: the Confidence and Supply Agreement between the DUP and Conservatives.

This brings a whole new meaning to the phrase Coalition of Chaos. We have the Tories allying with a party which has been in deadlock with their Sinn Fein counterparts for six months. They object to progressive social values such as gay marriage and abortion.

Conservative MPs must look at themselves and think whether they really want to be part of this. Ten regressive MPs hold more power than a majority of the Conservative backbenchers.

This agreement also threatens peace in Northern Ireland. Power sharing requires equal influence over matters by Sinn Fein and the DUP, yet this will give the latter huge amounts of power.

I, and the Liberal Democrats will fight tooth and nail to make sure the UK retains its progressive values - LGBT+ and women’s rights will not be reduced as long as there are Liberal Democrats.

I urge Henry Smith MP to oppose any decisions which threaten the status quo on those rights”

Marko Scepanovic

Chair, Crawley Liberal Democrats

