LETTER: Disappointed young runners

I am a coach at Crawley Athletic Club (CAC), having been for many years.

My main area of responsibility is the junior middle distance, that is under 13, under 15 and under 17 age groups leading a voluntary team of seven coaches. Like fellow coaching staff within the squad you maybe able to imagine my disappointment when attending Wednesday 18th county schools cross-country championships at Waterhall, Brighton, when over three quarters of our expected athletes did not appear due their schools not entering them. Only one Crawley school appeared (Oriel), thus denying athletes the opportunity of making their way to the prestigious English Schools Championships. Certainly we have youngsters, in particular two boys more than able to have won or be highly placed in this event. In short, very disappointing. Granted there were other north Sussex schools adding to the loss of CAC members compounding our disappointment. These lethargic teachers should see the disappointment on the faces of these young athletes.

Chris McLaren

Crawley Athletic Club

