LETTER: Do a cake sale... or a sky dive

Parents And Children Together is calling for people to make a new year’s resolution to take on a charity challenge in 2017 in support of its work.

Our charity, which supports families across the south east and beyond through adoption, award-winning therapeutic support and community projects, would love to hear from anyone who can make a Pact for PACT and raise funds for its work.

People can choose what challenge they undertake in aid of PACT, from signing up for a sky-dive to holding a cake sale. Other fundraising initiatives could include taking part in a sponsored walk, run or bike ride; encouraging your company, church or school to host a dress down day; or getting sponsored to give something up for a month.

All money raised will help support PACT’s community projects and post-adoption therapeutic services for families across the Thames Valley. For example £155 will fund a support package for a vulnerable woman at the charity’s Alana House for a month including one-to-one sessions with a specialist support worker, or £50 will fund a child who has witnessed or been affected by domestic abuse to attend a Bounce Back 4 Kids session to help them manage their feelings and break the cycle of domestic abuse.

We would love to hear from anyone who would like to support our vital work by making a Pact for PACT this year. All money raised will make a difference by enabling us to help more vulnerable children and families.

Whatever you choose to do we can support you along the way with help, advice and ideas. Please do get in touch if you would like to get involved by making a Pact for PACT.

To find out more see www.pactcharity.org/support-us or contact our fundraising team at fundraising@pactcharity.org or on 0118 402 1696.

Jan Fishwick

Chief Executive, PACT

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.