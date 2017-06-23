LETTER: Election pride

I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all of those who voted for me in the general election on June 8.

Whilst we were unsuccessful, I’d like to reassure all residents who did vote for me that the Labour party and I will continue to fight for residents, especially in trying to ensure schools in Crawley are given the same funding as the rest of the country.

I also want to congratulate Henry Smith on his re-election.

Over the course of the election I met many Crawley Residents, and my pride grew at being given the opportunity to represent you all. I’ve no doubt Henry feels similar pride in being given the opportunity to do so again.

Tim Lunnon

Labour Party Candidate for Crawley at the June 2017

