LETTER: Extraordinary year for brigade

This year has been yet another extraordinary year for The Boys’ Brigade in England.

I’d like to say a particular thanks to the 12,000 plus volunteers of all ages who helped make BB events and activities happen throughout the year. As an organisation we offered in excess of 100,000 hours of youth volunteering with just under 3,000 young people alone getting involved. Thanks to these volunteering opportunities we’ve seen members grow in confidence while learning new skills, all helping to develop a new generation of active citizens, something I’m extremely proud of.

It’s not just been the volunteering which has seen great success. More than 800 BB young people achieved the Queen’s Badge, 600 earned their Duke of Edinburgh Awards and two of our former members competed in Team GB in Rio.

On a personal level, 2016 has also seen me take up the role of CEO for the BB UK and ROI, a position I want to use to help grow and strengthen the organisation. Looking forward, the BB will offer more opportunities for young people to take a lead and become positive role models as we’ve seen throughout 2016.

Bill Stevenson

CEO, The Boys’ Brigade UK and ROI

