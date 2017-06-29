LETTER: Facelift needed

Three Bridges Forum have tapped into real pride in Three Bridges.

Over 70 residents have given permission for their front gardens to show a variety of ways to “bloom” this month in advance of our celebration day on Saturday (June 24).

I am proud of the participants and they deserve support for valuing natural landscaping often above car parking in the front garden.

My own front garden featured the reverse of such laudable pride and exhibited the weekly tide of litter left within 200 metres of it.

Our Three Bridges councillors, Bob and Brenda Burgess may have beaten this letter to add their congratulations as they rightly often do to recognise community success.

Nevertheless they often seem to face both ways, anti Memorial Garden disruption from petanque - but promotion of annual music festivals. Support for a Tory-led John Lewis replacement of the Town Hall, now concerned at loss of design heritage.

I would rather they focused on some long-term local neglect. For anyone suffering costume drama series withdrawal symptoms you should visit my road, Mitchells Road. It has a more ravaged and potholed surface than all the harlots in Versailles.

This rat run and bus route is acknowledged to have heavy traffic use.

Ten years ago West Sussex Highways put the road on the schedule for resurfacing ‘within two years’.

Meanwhile, pushy emergency lobbying seems to have diverted resources to our detriment.

However, Crawley councillor, Bob Lanzer, gave hope that a fairer share of County resources would come to Crawley roads.

So it’s June Bob and your budget was boosted. Having problems keeping cool or is it a spate of snow and frost hitting the tarmac again? What’s the excuse for moving the goalposts this time? Our road needs more than some base sprayed whitener, beauty spot patch or cosmetic tweaking; full surgical facelift required.

Dave Hathaway

Three Bridges

