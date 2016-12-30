LETTER: Festive thanks

My husband Bob and I would like to wish everyone in Three Bridges a very happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

I would like to say a special thanks to the members of the Three Bridges Forum who work so hard throughout the year and for their continual help. I would also like to say a huge thank you to our wonderful emergency services and all those who will be on duty over Christmas and the New Year. Both Bob and I come from families where our dads had to work over Christmas, so we appreciate how hard it can be for those with families where a parent has to work. I would like also to extend my thoughts to those families experiencing difficulty at this time of year - whether through loss, illness or financial difficulties. I wish them well for 2017 and my thoughts and prayers go with them. To everyone in this great town of ours, may we wish you all, regardless of any belief you have or don’t have – a peaceful, thoughtful and Happy Christmas.

Brenda and Bob Burgess

Three Bridges

