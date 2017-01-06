LETTER: Gatwick memories

In reply to Tom Singfield’s request, my main memories of Gatwick Airport in the early 60s are of the dinner-dances held on Saturday evenings in the main restaurant.

Very smart affairs, the men in dinner jackets, the ladies in long dresses.

The food and wine were excellent, as was the services. A small band played softly in the background so we could carry on a normal conversation without shouting above the noise of over amplified guitars.

Of course, this was very expensive, 35 shillings (£1.75) a head, exclusive of wine etc.

An added bonus, the occasional landing of a DC3 or something similar whereupon everyone rushed to the windows to see the aeroplane!

It was a different world then.

Derek Clark

Horley

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.