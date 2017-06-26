LETTER: General Election

A strong voice

I’d like to thank the residents of Pound Hill South & Worth for taking the time to vote on Thursday 8 June.

I’m honoured and delighted to have been elected to represent you on Crawley Borough Council.

I will work hard to stand up for the views of everyone locally – and look forward to joining my Conservative borough - and county - colleagues in giving you a strong voice. We’re here to help – so don’t hesitate to get in touch.

Cllr Alison Pendlington

Crawley Borough Council

(Con, Pound Hill South & Worth)

