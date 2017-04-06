LETTER: Green land devlopment

I am appalled at the account of the proceedings with the Planning Inspector against Mid Sussex District Council.

We moved to this area a few years ago, after years of working in cities, to enjoy walking and the countryside around the Ashdown Forest.

We live in East Grinstead where we have seen the appropriate conversion of many empty office blocks around the station area, and further building and development within the town boundary. We find it hard to imagine that there is the need for further development on green land.

John and Elizabeth

Rushton CBE

East Grinstead

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.