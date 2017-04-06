LETTER: Inspiring event

I had the privilege of attending the Community Awards event at The Hawth which was an amazing and inspiring evening.

It is so heart-warming that ordinary people throughout Crawley, involve themselves in such remarkable ways. I was particularly inspired by the head of Manor Green and with the new youth group for youngsters with special needs. The evening was interspersed with entertainment involving a choir as well as two extremely good dance groups. One of the dance groups who entertained us, was made up of special needs youngsters and they were fantastic.

I have to make a special mention of the Sports Award as it recognised the football group for ladies over a certain age – fantastic! More such groups please. I already attend ballet for seniors and am now tempted to have a go at football, especially as their oldest member is around my age. It’s just finding the time; however, the amazing people honoured during this event, always manage to find the time, especially for others, so I would like to say a big thank you to all those wonderful people who work in many ways to help, support and inspire others. Thank you and well done to those who were honoured by receiving an award during the evening. I think the judges must have had a difficult time deciding on who should receive such an award. I must however also say a huge thank you to those who organised such an event. It was a great evening and, yes, I cried, especially when the Cubs came on stage to sing Happy Birthday to the winner of the Inspiration Award. Well done everyone; I am already looking forward to next year’s award ceremony.

Brenda Burgess

Crawley

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.