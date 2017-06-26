LETTER: Memory book for Celia

I am trying to contact ex pupils of Desmond Anderson that may have had Mrs Celia Bartram as their teacher or knew of her in some way.

Celia is retiring at the end of term after 37 years at the school.

I have had the honor of being her TA for the past few years and would like to put together a memory book to give her on her last day.

If anyone has any photos, memories or messages they would like to share please could they email me at celiaisretiring@gmail.com

Nikki Mordaunt

Desmond Anderson School

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.