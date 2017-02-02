LETTER: Name change to Gatwick City

It is good to know 70 years ago “the area around Crawley, Ifield and Three Bridges was chosen by the [Labour] Government as the location for one of eight new towns”, and it is also good to know the [Conservative] Government looks set to grant City status to this ever-growing area (“MP in call for town to get city status”, Crawley Observer Front Page, January 25).

But it is not good to know the local Conservative and Labour Governments are unlikely to carry out a Public Consultation seeking the views of its local people.

May I suggest we are consulted as to whether or not to change the name of the town to “Gatwick City”, in recognition of the area’s growth and international status.

Richard W Symonds

The Gatwick City Campaign

Ifield Village

