LETTER: New umpires

I have been asked by the committee of the B&MS ACO to thank you for the various articles regarding the benefits of officiating.

It was felt that stories have made a positive effect on recruiting new umpires both for the Sussex Premier Cricket League and candidates applying for the ECB ACO Level 1 umpires

course.

Matt French

Hon secretary, Brighton & Mid Sussex ACO

