LETTER: Nominate a nursing hero

We know that nurses all across Sussex are making a huge difference to people’s lives every day so we’re asking members of the public to help say a big ‘thank you’ by nominating them for a special award – the Patient’s Choice Award.

This award, organised by RCNi (part of the of the Royal College of Nursing Group), aims to recognise and celebrate the UK’s many unsung nursing heroes and heroines who have gone the extra mile for their patients.

To nominate a nurse, midwife, health visitor or healthcare assistant, members of the public can visit www.nurseawards.co.uk before the closing date of Friday 6 January 2017.

The finalists will then be selected by an expert panel of judges, before a final public vote, and the winner will receive their award at a prestigious ceremony to be held at the Westminster Park Plaza on Friday 5 May 2017.

We really hope that the Sussex public take this chance to say thank you to the amazing nurses who are going above and beyond the call of duty, and potentially crown the nation’s next nursing star.

Patricia Marquis

Regional Director of RCN South East Region

