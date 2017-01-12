LETTER: NSPCC support

I want to take the opportunity to thank all of your readers who have continued to support the work of the NSPCC during the past 12 months.

The people of West Sussex have enabled the NSPCC to reach even more young people and families needing help this year. So it’s a really big thank you to everyone who has contributed in some way.

With the New Year comes the opportunity to make New Year’s Resolutions and I would like to appeal to your readers who have not considered supporting the NSPCC before, to do so this year.

Money raised by supporters will help us reach more children through services such as our Speak Out. Stay Safe schools safeguarding programme. Since the service started, our Speak Out. Stay Safe volunteers visited around 150 schools in West Sussex and taught children about how to stay safe from abuse and who to go to for help. Following the success of the Family Race Day at Goodwood Racecourse this year which raised £60,000, we are looking forward to another great family day on 11 June 2017. Tickets are already on sale and can be purchased here http://bit.ly/1r2B3W1

To get details of other ways you can join the NSPCC fundraising team and help us reach more children in 2017, visit nspcc.org.uk/what-you-can-do .

Moira Mitchell

NSPCC Community Fundraising Manager for Sussex

