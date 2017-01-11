LETTER: Outstanding police work

On behalf of myself, the residents of Tilgate and the rest of Crawley I would like to thank you, Chief Inspector Dave Padwick, for the fantastic, no, OUTSTANDING work and results you’ve achieved for our town since your arrival in September 2015.

As you know, I am very sad to see you go - as I believe Crawley police are too! - but I wish you the very best in your new role.

I know it takes more than one great leader to police a town, so I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our fantastically hard-working Crawley police for everything you’ve done for our town this year, especially over the Christmas and New Year celebrations. I know your job can be very difficult, and at times dangerous or distressing. I want you all to know that you are very much appreciated!

Cllr Francis Guidera

Crawley Borough Council (Con, Tilgate)

