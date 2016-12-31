LETTER: Reckless drivers

Henry Smith MP’s campaign to increase reckless driving sentences is an honourable one, considering that many lives are lost each year as a result.

However, simply putting people away for longer is a short sighted solution. The prison system at the moment is on the verge of collapse due to cuts, and is by no means a safe environment for either staff or prisoners. Simply locking away people for longer is adding straws to an already over-laden camel. Real re-investment is needed to improve educational and skills training for prisoners and to use that to bring about restorative justice. More information should be produced about reckless driving for young people alongside a general public awareness campaign. These must all come hand-in-hand with increasing reckless driving sentences to really get to the root of the problem.

We must also look closely at our criminal justice system; too many people are in prisons for minor offences which can be dealt with more efficiently through community sentences.

Marko Scepanovic

Chairman of Crawley Liberal Democrats

