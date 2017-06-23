LETTER: Representing our great town

I am extremely grateful to have been re-elected as Member of Parliament for Crawley at the General Election on Thursday 8th June. Although I am pleased to have received more than half the votes cast in Crawley, I am also aware that many did not put their cross next to my name on the ballot paper.

Since election day I have been contacted by Crawley residents on issues including school funding and the UK’s exit deal with the EU. These are just two of the causes I will continue to pursue with the Government.

In the months and years ahead I will try to represent all in our great town, regardless of how they voted. If I may be able to assist, please contact me at the House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA, call 01293 934554, or email: henry.smith.mp@parliament.uk

Henry Smith

MP for Crawley

