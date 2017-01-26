LETTER: Sing for soldiers

I would like to thank members of the public who so generously donated £82.83p to the ABF - The Soldiers Charity when I sang in the foyer of Sainsbury’s West Green on 19th December 2016.

It was a lovely experience which I enjoyed immensely. Thank you all once again.

Brenda Michael

West Green, Crawley

