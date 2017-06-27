LETTER: Thank you

May I through your paper thank the men who lifted me from the pavement at the No.1 bus stop in The Broadway on Monday June 5.I had fallen after getting off the bus. Please thank the gentlemen who took me into the bookmakers, got me a chair and some water, and stayed with me.

Also the lady who gave me tissues as my foot was bleeding.

Joyce Wakeling

Southgate

__

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.crawleyobserver.co.uk

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/crawleyobserver

3) Follow us on Twitter @Crawley_Obby

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Crawley Observer - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.