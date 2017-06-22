LETTER: This must not happen again

My heart goes out to those victims of the tragic events around the Grenfell Tower fire.

As I was about to pen this letter expressing my what – thoughts, concerns Support? (I cannot find words strong enough) - the minutes silence began in remembrance of the tragic event; so I stopped, waited and reflected along with many others across the UK. Such a heart wrenching tragedy. I feel utterly helpless. No one can imagine what those people who have survived have gone through and I cannot begin to imagine the suffering of those who have since died or were trapped in the fire, where they lost their life.

My immediate concern is how and when will those who have lost everything be helped and housed. No one can imagine or assess how long it will take and no one can imagine or assess how long it will take to find answers to so many questions; the main one being why? Help and support will be needed long term. When the next tragedy occurs and takes attention away from this event, I hope Grenfell Tower will remain in our hearts and minds. I sincerely hope and pray that other such buildings are examined thoroughly, with comprehensive fire precautions set in place. One thing that can be done is to stop using flammable materials in buildings and renovation work.

Such an horrific tragedy must never happen again.

Cllr Brenda Burgess

Crawley Borough Council (Con, Three Bridges)

