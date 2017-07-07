LETTER: Water views

Water is essential in everyone’s life and we’re proud to be at the heart of providing and managing water services across this beautiful region.

Whether that’s providing clean, safe drinking water and safely removing and treating waste or protecting the environment - we have a big part to play. Did you know every five years Southern Water have to submit a detailed business plan that will outline the how we will run our business in the next five years? That’s why we want to hear from you - because as well as working hard to get the basics right, we also want to plan for the future and provide the best possible service that works for our customers. We want to hear your views on water, waste water, bills, our customer service and how we can better protect the environment.

We really want you to be active participants in our planning, so please get in touch and tell us what you think. You can contact us through our website at southernwater.co.uk/haveyoursay or by phone on 0330 303 1267.

Please – play an active part. We’d really love to hear your views.

Ian McAulay

Southern Water CEO

