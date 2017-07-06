LETTER: We salute you

I was delighted to attend Crawley Armed Forces Day.

Apart from a small shower the event went well and our cadets and TA section did Crawley proud.

I feel it is important that our armed forces, both of yesterday and today, are given a special day to say thank you and have an insight in what they do day-to-day to protect us. I do hope the Royal British Legion made a lot of money to continue its excellent work it’s be doing for nearly 100 years.

Our armed forces are the best in the world, let’s salute them and say thank you for our freedom.

Cllr John Stanley

Crawley Borough Council (Lab, Ifield and Ifield West),

Vice chair of Crawley Royal Naval Association,

Committee member of The Royal British Legion Crawley and District Branch

