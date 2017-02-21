READER'S LETTER: Our Chelsea Academy lads think they can float around the pitch avoiding physical contact

I'm a fairly longstanding season ticket holder so I've finally had it after two pathetic performances against Stevenage and Morecambe - both only midtable sides like ourselves.

If you look at our next five fixtures we'll be lucky to come out with a point as we always start so slowly - teams have worked us out - press and we collapse.

I'm not on Facebook or Twitter so apparently can't publish my thoughts with CTFC.

I went to Colchester so I fully expected a confident, determined home performance from the players last Saturday.

We were slaughtered. 2-0 down in seven minutes and you only have to see the highlights on the BBC South East Today programme shown on Sunday night to see the pathetic defending.

3-0 up and the Morecambe manager was shouting for more effort.

3-0 down and Dermot Drummy was stood on the touchline in quiet mode as usual.

Sorry Dermot, but League 2 requires strong, tough, determined midfielders not the tippy-tappy lot that we have who collapse at the first sign of pressure (Jimmy Smith excepted).

We didn't re-sign our captain, Sonny Bradley, who was ex-Hull Academy and we've now got a lot of lads who think because they played in the Chelsea Academy that they can float around the pitch avoiding physical contact.

If you're going to rely on this type of football then the owner has to spend a lot more money in bringing in Championship level players.

It's no wonder that our crowds are down even from last season which was pretty dire. You can't buy success in English football on the cheap!

Dermot Drummy is a nice guy but he just hasn't got the fire in his belly that all these visiting League 2 managers have.

They've been at the bottom for a long time and Dermot just hasn't.

It's not surprising as he's come from a different milieu.

Time for the pipe and slippers!

Regards

Tony Jones

CTFC season ticket holder