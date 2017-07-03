Youth admits ‘deliberately starting blaze’

A youth will be ‘educated’ by firefighters after admitting to ‘deliberately starting’ a blaze at a home in East Grinstead, the fire service has said.

Crews spent more than three hours battling the fire at a run of four derelict homes in Normans Gardens on Sunday (July 2).

Normans Gardens blaze. Photo by Eddie Howland.

It started in the roof of one of the properties at 2.45pm.

Six fire engines attended along with support appliances including an Aerial Ladder Platform and Breathing Apparatus support unit.

Crews, using breathing apparatus, extinguished the blaze using three hose reels, two water jets and one hydrant.

A fire service spokesman said a quarter of the roof was damaged by the flames. The properties were empty at the time and no-one was injured.

Normans Gardens blaze. Photo by Eddie Howland.

Police were also called and the blaze is being treated as deliberate.

East Grinstead Fire Station said a youngster had come forward and admitted to starting the fire.

A spokesman added: “The fire was deliberately started by a youth who has come forward and will be educated by ourselves and Sussex Police on one of our intervention programs.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Normans Gardens blaze. Photo by Eddie Howland.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.