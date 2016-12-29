Youth football team raise funds to help toddler walk

The Furngate Sixes youth football team have raised £2,665 for the Sonny’s Dream to Walk campaign. Sonny Finkle , two, from Broadfield was born with four-limb cerebral palsy and his family are trying to raise £80,000 to buy specialist equipment to enable help him walk.

Mum Katie said: “It means everything to me and my family to have the support from local people as it’s making Sonny’s dream to walk become one step closer.

“We are very touched by the hard work from others in helping us reach Are goal and get sonny the operation he desperately needs to be walking independently.”

For more information about Sonny’s story and to support the cause go to the fundraising page http://just4children.org/children-helped-2016/sonnys-dream-to-walk/