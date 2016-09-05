Back Of The Net: Sussex and Surrey football round-up

Here is a round-up of this week’s football matches across Sussex and Surrey.

AFC Uckfield Town 4-2 Crawley Down Gatwick

A local Sussex derby occurred on National Non-League Day as Crawley Down Gatwick made the short trip to Uckfield Town. The hero of the day came from an unlikely source – Uckers’ debutant Stefan Joseph.

The player, who only signed a few days before the match, scored in the first four minutes as he tapped home after Alex Saunders’ shot was saved. Crawley Down were quick to grab an equaliser through Ben Brooker, but two goals from Andrew Dalhouse and Joseph in the last few minutes before half time, saw Uckfield go into the break with a two goal lead.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first, and it wasn’t long before Joseph had completed his hat trick. Richie Welch darted through and squared the ball for Joseph who beat the keeper and gave Uckfield their fourth. Crawley didn’t give up and had a consolation second goal through Kerran Boylan, but it wasn’t enough to see them push for a comeback as the match finished 4-2 to the home side.

AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Chesterfield

AFC Wimbledon left it late to claim their first-ever victory in League One against Chesterfield. The first half saw few chances for either end, but it was Chesterfield who took the lead after a headed corner deflected off Darius Charles and was labelled as an own goal.

Against the run of play in the second half, the home side found an equaliser when Paul Robinson latched onto the end of a corner and knocked it into the net. The game looked destined to finish level until the 91st minute when Poleon, a substitute, turned and guided the ball home.

Neal Ardley: “We’ve had a lot of games this season when we have played really well and been unfortunate, but we cannot keep saying we are unlucky… We brought on substitutes and they made a difference. It is a squad game.”

Burgess Hill 2-1 Ashford United (FA Cup 1st Qualifying Round)

The FA Cup second qualifying round awaits Burgess Hill Town as they grabbed two quick goals to beat Ashford United. Ashford dominated the early proceedings but a few late chances for the Hillians saw the half time level scores a fair result.

Much like the first, Ashford started stronger, but a combination of Cheick Toure and Josh James saw Burgess Hill still in the game. And when the chance came, they took it. Tyrell Richardson-Brown rose highest at the back post to knock them into a one-goal lead. Confidence swept through the side as substitute Dan Thompson’s solo run just four minutes later saw the Hillians double their lead.

A late goal for Ashford made the closing minutes a nervy affair, yet they didn’t do enough to earn themselves a replay.

Dorking 2-1 Frimley Green

Dorking FC won their second game of the season in a 2-1 win over Frimley Green. After a 3-1 loss at Cobham on Monday night, in which their goalkeeper Tom Day broke his wrist, the Chicks did well to bounce back at Westhumble.

The side started strongly and took the lead on 19 minutes when centre back Brandon Watts headed in from a corner. Kieran Lunn and teenager James Herouvin were causing lots of problems for the Frimley defence, but once again struggled with their final touch as Dorking went into half time with only a one-goal lead.

The missed opportunities were punished when Frimley Green found the equaliser in the 60th minute. Chicks manager Danny Fox responded by making a straight swap upfront as George Knight came on, who immediately had an impact. The striker, put through by Lunn, calmly lifted the ball over the on rushing keeper to regain the lead and win the game for Dorking FC.

In a week where Dorking FC, along with Dorking Wanderers, announced the start of rebuilding works of their old home Meadowbank, it seems like the side are finally getting settled back into their home town.

East Preston 1-4 Merstham (FA Cup 1st Qualifying Round)

Bank holiday Monday saw Merstham take on their Surrey rivals, Leatherhead, in the Ryman Premier League. Hayden Bird made five changes to his team, Michael Abnett and Kristian Campbell starting as full-backs, Chris Haigh making his debut as a goalkeeper and Tashan Francis-Adeyinka replacing Calum Willock as a striker.

Leatherhead won the match 3-0, scoring all three goals in the first half. A superb free kick in the fourth minute gave the Tanners a 1-0 lead, shortly followed by a goal from a corner and another from the penalty spot. Pat Cox replaced Reece Hall in the second half in a bid to add some firepower, but the Moatsiders were unable to find the net.

Merstham are yet to win in the league, but a confident 4-1 win over East Preston on Saturday ensures the side another fixture in the Emirates FA Cup. Hector scored Merstham’s opening goal on the stroke of half time. Two goals in quick succession from Willock and Addai arrived in the second half, Bennett sealing the victory with a fourth in the 89th minute.

Hayden Bird’s side host Grays Athletic this Saturday in the Ryman Premier. On Monday night, the team will take a trip to Kingstonian as they compete in the Alan Turvey Trophy.

Eversley & California 3-1 Redhill

After a three game losing streak, Redhill returned to winning ways last Monday as the Lobsters defeated Worcester Park 4-2. Captain Abi Boagi and Marlon Pinder were unavailable to play, but Tony Halsey returned from suspension and Kery Kedze was included in the team- both did not feature against Balham.

Worcester Park opened the scoring in the 33rd minute, Lee Davison converting a penalty. However, after half time, Redhill took the lead as the side quickly scored two goals. A header from Chris Ransome ensued an equaliser, shortly followed by an individual goal from Sam Marks. With twenty minutes to go, Worcester Park equalised through a Lee Davison volley. Three minutes later, Toney Halsey reclaimed the lead for Redhill. It only took another five minutes for Redhill to score their final goal, Sam Marks completing his brace.

On Saturday, the Reds were defeated 3-1 by Eversley & California. The side were missing some important players, such as Chris Ransome and Tony Halsey. Sam Marks hit the bar in the first half, but Eversley were the side which took the lead as they scored before half time. Two goals in the space of a few minutes made the score 3-0, Redhill finally scoring through Marlon Pinder in the dying moments.

On Wednesday night, Redhill host Bedfont & Feltham in the Cherry Red Records Premier Challenge Cup. The side encounter Deal Town in another cup fixture this Saturday, the FA Vase, which will kick off at 3.00pm.

Gateshead 1-0 Sutton United

Sutton United ended Dagenham & Redbridge’s four game win streak last Monday with a hard fought home win. Bradley Hudson-Odoi scored the only goal of the game in the 11th minute, turning in a cross from Ross Stearn.

Yet Saturday brought a long way home for the 64 travelling Sutton fans, who saw their side slip to 11th in the National League table after defeat to Gateshead on Saturday. The U’s had a strong start to the game, and would have been disappointed not to have gone in ahead at the interval, Kevin Amankwaah having the best chance of the half, heading just wide. The biggest chance of the game fell to the U’s Bedsente Gomis, who should have tapped in on the 56th minute but was unable to keep control of the ball. The visitors were punished shortly after when Gateshead debutatant Rhys Oates scored on 65 minutes, not long after coming off the bench.

Despite the defeat, manager Paul Doswell can be pleased with his side’s start to life in the 5th tier of English football. 4 wins and 1 draw from the opening 8 games is certainly not bad going for one of the smaller teams in the division, ahead of a tough away trip to Wrexham this weekend.

Horley Town

Horley Town didn’t play a match at the weekend but will be happy to see the end of a bad week for the club. A 3-0 loss on Monday at Epsom & Ewell saw the side lose their first league game of the season. Also this week, the reserve team captain Scott Hiley, had an operation on his ankle after being on the end of a bad tackle last weekend. He is likely to be out for a large chunk of the season.

Lingfield 2-0 AFC Varndean

The Lingers continued their excellent run of form after a 5-0 victory over Halisham Town on Saturday 20th August in the cup, picking up three league victories since. A confident 2-1 win at Southwick was followed by a 5-1 triumph against St Francis Rangers last Tuesday.

Brett Caiger opened the scoring, netting the ball into an open goal as his strike partner Sam Bell kindly passed the ball past the keeper. Lingfield’s crossing was a major threat throughout the game, Matthew Burroughs meeting a cross at the back post to put his side 2-0 up. Against the run of play in the second half, Lingfield conceded a goal. The team remained focused and were able to score another, Sam Bell scoring on the volley. 3-1.

An own goal deep in the second half made the score 4-1, Dan Frith adding another in the 75th minute.

On Saturday, Sam Bell continued his goalscoring form as he netted the second goal in Lingfield’s 2-0 win against AFC Varndeanians, Mark Barnard scoring the opener in the 11th minute.

Little Common 4-1 Oakwood

Oakwood snatched a point against Midhurst & Eastbourne last Monday, drawing 1-1. An equaliser from Russell Wells in the 93rd minute cancelled out Mark Broughton’s late first half goal.

The weekend featured a heavier scoreline, Oakwood losing 4-1 to Little Common on Saturday afternoon. Lewis Hole opened the scoring after five minutes before Darren Tidey equalised for the Oaks fifteen minutes later. Just before half time, Little Common took the lead with a goal from Jamie Crone. Lewis Hole completed his brace in the 63rd minute, Martin Denny completing the thrashing in the 90th.

Newcastle 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

A 4-2 victory on Tuesday 23rd August in the EFL Cup against Oxford United saw goals from Sam Adekugbe, Kazenga Lua Lua, Elvis Manu and Tomer Hemed.

On Saturday, however, the Seagulls were unable to score as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle. Captain Jamaal Lascelles scored the opener for the Magpies, meeting Matt Ritchie’s free kick. Anthony Knockaert struck the bar for Brighton, but the Sussex side struggled as Sam Baldock received a second yellow in the 54th minute.

Jonjo Shelvey scored from a free kick in the second half, sealing a victory for Brighton’s promotion rivals.

Chris Hughton highlighted the need for strength in these types of fixtures, saying, “Particularly coming into Saturday, you’ve got to show a certain level here (St James’ Park), irrespective of how Newcastle play, to make sure you’re in the game.”

Portsmouth 3-0 Crawley Town

Crawley Town were overwhelmed by Portsmouth at Fratton Park after a woeful first half display.

Pompey were ahead in the 9th minute after Enda Stevens’ cross found Curtis Main, who smashed the ball past Yusuf Mersin and in to the roof of the net. In the 12th minute, Reds defender Alex Davey was caught out with some dreadful defending, allowing Danny Rose to slot a ball through to Gary Roberts who placed a shot into the top left hand corner, his 4th goal of the season. The hosts had the three points wrapped up on 37 minutes after more calamitous Crawley defending, Milan Lalkovic’s shot bounced off defender Mark Connolly, which was poorly parried by Mersin straight into the path of Main, who walloped in his second.

Speaking to the club website after the game, manager Dermot Drummy said ‘our plan initially was to drop back and hit them on the counter, but sloppy play game them two goals and they were in the driving seat for the rest of the game… it’s a learning curve, we’ve come here and been beaten. We pick up again and we move onto Stevanage’.

Slough Town 6-1 Chipstead FC

Chipstead’s FA Cup dream is over after being outclassed at Slough Town. The Chips were up against it from kick off, and were behind after just two minutes when a corner from the left was glanced in by Charlie Moone. This early goal knocked the wind out of Chipstead who, despite decent spells of possession and a couple of early chances, were unable to make their mark on the game. Moone doubled his and Slough’s tally after pouncing on a loose ball and shooting home on 29 minutes. It was then 3-0 five minutes later, Warren Harris turning the ball in on his 100th appearance for Slough after it fell to him from a fine save by Chips’ keeper Sheikh Ceesay.

The visitors searched for a way back in to the game, but nothing came to fruition. Chances from Craig Nelson and Erivaldo Felix failed to challenge to the home keeper, and Raheem Sterling-Parker had two penalty shouts go ungiven either side of the break.

The contest was over on 66 minutes when James Dobson skipped past a challenge in the box and shot past Ceesay. Chips got on the scoresheet on 77 minutes, after substitute Mario Quiassaca’s cross was turned into his own net by Dobson. Five minutes later, the hosts made it 5-1 after Lee Barney scored from a tight angle, who rubbed salt into Chipstead wounds shortly after, tapping in Slough’s sixth after a goalmouth scramble.

A tough result for Chipstead, and manager Antony Williams will be hoping his players will put it past them and bounce back at South Park on Wednesday.

South Park 2-1 Dorking Wanderers (FA Cup 1st Qualifying Round)

The Sparks defeated Guernsey 3-0 on Bank Holiday Monday. Club manager Malcolm Porter stated on the club website: “We took the lead on twenty minutes when right back and stand-in skipper JJ O’Sullivan drove at the Guernsey defence past several opposition players before hitting a thunder bolt across the keeper and just inside the far post.”

Elaborating on his side’s other two goals, he said, “On the stroke of half time an excellent corner from Elliott was met by a bullet header by Asa Rixon-Nicholls… On the 72nd minute second half substitute Michael Smith hit our third after winning the ball in the centre of the park and then beating Le Tissier in the Guernsey goal.”

South Park also defeated local rivals Dorking Wanderers on Friday evening, taking the lead in the 18th minute through Nathan Ayling. An own goal by Jerry O’Sullivan on the half hour mark levelled the score, before Kieran Lavery netted South Park’s second goal. Head to backofthenetsouth.com for a full match report of this game.

On Wednesday, South Park host local rivals Chipstead in the league and encounter Tooting & Mitcham on Saturday.

Three Bridges 1-1 Goldalming Town

Summer signing Devon Fender was the hero for Three Bridges FC on Bank Holiday Monday as his 90th minute goal salvaged a point against Goldalming Town. The visitors, who were without a point going in to this fixture, looked like they were going to leave Jubilee Field with all three when Matt Anton headed in Leo Burgess’ cross on 82 minutes.

Luck was on The Bridges’ side, however, as wayward shot deflected off Fender and into the net two minutes into stoppage time. Bridges are still searching for their first win of the season, and host Lewes FC on Tuesday.

Tooting & Mitcham 2-1 Horsham

Last Monday, the Hornets recorded their first win over Lewes in the league for over twenty years. Darren Boswell scored two of the three goals for Horsham, Terry Dodd scoring the other. The opposition had to play the majority of the match with ten men, Afolabi Coker receiving a red card in the first half.

On Saturday, Horsham were less fortunate as the side lost 2-1 to Tooting & Mitcham. Billy Dunn scored a brace in the first half, both of his goals within four minutes of each other. Terry Dodd pulled a goal back in the 70th minute, but it was not enough to grab a point.

Tomorrow night, the Hornets host Molesey in the Ryman League Division One South. Another home fixture will follow as a local derby takes place - Horsham encounter Chipstead this Saturday.

