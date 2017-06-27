BREAKING NEWS: Crawley Town to sell James Collins to Luton Town

Crawley Town topscorer James Collins is about to be sold to Luton Town for a fee of around £250,000 according to reports

Reds turned down two six-figure bids for the striker three weeks ago.

Luton Town and Coventry City are both understood to be interested in signing the 26-year-old forward who scored 22 goals last season.

Reds fans will be sad to see him go after he helped the club stay in League 2 last season and was the Crawley Observer Player of the Year.

In 2012 he was valued at £140,000 by a tribunal after he joined Swindon Town from Shrewsbury.

After a season north of the border at Hibernian, he returned to Shrewsbury, scoring 20 goals in three seasons before going on loan to Northampton Town where he scored eight goals in 20 appearances on the way to winning the League 2 title.