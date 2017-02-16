Crawley head coach Dermot Drummy: 'Colchester comeback showed character'

Crawley Town's head coach Dermot Drummy believes Reds showed 'a lot of character' to recover from going behind to beat Colchester on Tuesday.

Speaking at his weekly press conference today, he heralded what was a 'special night' for his captain and hat-trick scorer Jimmy Smith.

And the former Chelsea academy chief was happy with Reds' performances in their last three away matches at Blackpool, Luton and Colchester.

Drummy reported the emphatic 3-2 win at Colchester has boosted confidence ahead of this Saturday's home game against Morecambe.

He said: "Three performances that were pleasing, the fact we got a point at Blackpool, I think tactically we got it right against a good side.

"Luton I think we took the game to them and should have, with more concentration and more game-management, got a result.

"And then to go 1-0 down (against Colchester) I think the lads showed a lot of character to play really well and win the game, obviously with Jimmy getting a hat-trick, it was a special night for him.

"It gives the squad confidence going into the Morecambe game."