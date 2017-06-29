Crawley Town fans give mixed reaction to Collins' sale on Facebook

Crawley Town fans have given a mixed reaction on Facebook to the club's sale of James Collins to Luton Town.

Commenting on the Crawley Observer Crawley Town Facebook page, Wayne Traylen was sad to see the Reds' topscorer leave but believes the club will manage without him.

Michael Wheeler said it will be tough without their star goalgetter.

Gavin Green gave his advice on which positions the club should be recruiting, while Edward Smith views Crawley Town as relegation material.

Wayne Traylen said:

"If he wanted to go good luck to him shame we lost a good striker but I'm sure we survive"

Michael Wheeler

"Can score goals but lacks pace, cannot beat defenders for pace. Without his goals we would have relegated. Going to be a tough season ahead."

Gavin Green

"Two new defenders and at least two new strikers needed to stop relegation All experienced at this level or above.

Not a 19 year old from Watford or a 22 year old playing in the Ryman league"

Edward Stephen Smith

"Crawley must be bookies favourite for relegation"

