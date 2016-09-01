Aliu Kaby Djalo: Five things you may not know about the former Chelsea man

Crawley Town announced the signing of former Chelsea Reserves midfielder Aliu Kaby Djalo last night.

So who is Aliu Kaby Djalo?

We already know he’s 24, plays international football for Guinea-Bissau, played last season in the Finnish league for PS Kemi Kings and has previously played for clubs in Romania, Yugoslavia, Cyprus and Poland and spent five years at Chelsea where he worked under Dermot Drummy.

But here are five facts you may not know about Kaby Djalo:

1. Playing with AEL Limassol in the Cypriot First Division he contributed to AEL´s championship winning squad.

2. He is a Portuguese citizen and as well as playing for West African country Guinea-Bissau has played for Portugal U17s, U18s and U21s.

3. He scored three goals in 27 appearances in the Finnish League.

4. You can find him on Twitter as @aliudjalokaby and he currently has 24,200 followers.

5. On April 27 he retweeted Crawley Town’s announcement of the appointment of Dermot Drummy as head coach - possibly a hint of things to come?

Like our Crawley Town Facebook page for all the latest news on the Reds

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!