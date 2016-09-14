Battle rages for Crawley’s number one spot

The battle for the number one spot at Crawley Town will rumble on after Mitchell Beeney was handed his first League Two start of the season on Saturday.

The Chelsea loanee displaced Turkish stopper Yusuf Mersin in between the sticks for the first time in the 2-1 defeat at Stevenage.

Former Liverpool youngster Mersin was criticised after the Portsmouth defeat for some poor kicking and Dermot Drummy opted to give Beeney his chance.

His only previous start had seen him keep a clean sheet in the Football League Trophy against Colchester. Against Stevenage, the keeper failed to get across to the opening goal and was then beaten from range for the second and Drummy admits third stopper and coach Glenn Morris could also come into contention.

He said: “Yusuf has done well apart from his kicking, but I looked at the third goal at Pompey and thought, Mitchell played well at Colchester and he has to take the mental up and Yusuf has to fight for his place.

“They are both young keepers, but I also have Glenn Morris in the background as well, so I will look at the goals and see where we go from there. Some of the things I saw, his kicking yeah, but I do not know on the second goal. I couldn’t see how that went in, before I make a comment I will look at that.

It’s tough being a keeper when the goals go in.”

