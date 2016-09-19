Chelsea goalkeeping coach Lollichon to work with Crawley Town stoppers

Chelsea goalkeeping coach Christophe Lollichon will be working with Crawley Town’s stoppers this week, head coach Dermot Drummy has revealed.

The battle for the number one spot rages on at Reds with Glenn Morris handed his debut in Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Luton Town.

Former Liverpool youngster Yusuf Mersin was back on the bench, while Mitchell Beeney, who made his first start the previous week was left out of the squad.

On loan Beeney will be playing for his parent club Chelsea’s under-21s this week and Drummy has said that the club will have Lollichon helping out his keepers in training.

On Morris’ performance on Saturday, Drummy said: “He has done really well and I am not going to leave him out after that performance am I? But is he number one? Once a week you judge that.

“In fairness to Glenn, he has come in and worked really well with the boys. These are two young goalkeepers and very young.

“He is 32-years-old and that’s not even old, but he has performed fantastically. We are linking with Christophe Lollichon, from Chelsea, coming down and working with Glenn as well. We have that link which is fantastic.”

Frenchman Lollichon is still at Chelsea, but was left out of the 11-man first-team backroom staff set up by new manager Antonio Conte.

