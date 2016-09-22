Cox so frustrated to be watching from the sidelines

Crawley Town’s new signing Dean Cox is frustrated he is going to have to watch his new side for the next few months from the sidelines.

Saturday’s welcome result lifted Reds up to 13th in the table and was gained against opponents who started the day third in League Two.

Dean Cox. Crawley v Luton. Picture by Phil Westlake SUS-160918-185359001

Cox signed a two-and-a half year contract for the club after having his Leyton Orient contract terminated by mutual consent.

However he left Orient after the close of the transfer window, and the rules say he cannot play a League Two match until January.

Cox was delighted to join Crawley having been impressed when he met Dermot Drummy and is training and fitting in well with his new team-mates.

However he must either go out on loan to a National League South club to get match time or just watch his new club from the sidelines.

Cox was impressed by the team’s performance and the supporters but admitted sitting in the stands will be frustrating.

He said: “I’m just looking forward to play - I can’t wait to get my first goal!

“It was very frustrating watching from the stand as I just wanted to get out there and play.

“I think we played very well, we soaked up the pressure and scored two very good goals.

“Youngy (Lewis Young) gave a very good cross and Collins (James) got in and did what he does best.

“Enzio (Baldewijn) played very well and finished the game off well with his goal.

“When you’ve got dogged defending from Mark Connolly, if you are able to nick a goal who can do well.”

It is not yet decided if Cox will go out on loan, it is something both he and head coach Drummy are considering.

He revealed: “We have discussed it and maybe I will go out on loan, but we are concerned about the risk of getting injured from uncompromising defenders who want to take you out and the pitches in the National South.

“There will be a lot of in-house games the manager’s going to organise and the fitness trainer is working out a speicla programme for me, as well as well as my training with the boys from Monday to Friday.

“They will manage my workload and keep me ready to play.”

Cox added he delighted to join Crawley, having turned down other more lucrative offers from other clubs such as Northampton, MK Dons, Portsmouth and Ross County to join his local team.

He said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here - they came in form me so quickly and when I met Dermot Drummy, he’s got my sort of vision.

“I’m a Haywards Heath boy and you can’t really get any closer than Crawley!

“I was impressed with Dermot, with what he had to say.

“I had other things to weigh up, but once I had spoken to Dermot I was happy to sign.

“I am every so grateful to have been offered a two and half year contract and am looking forward to start playing in January.”

