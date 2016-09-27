Crawley 1 Colchester 1: Late goal costs Reds home win

Crawley Town conceded a late goal as they were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Colchester.

Adi Yuissuf had given Reds the lead with a goal in the 18th minute.

The Crawley team celebrates Adi Yussuf's opening goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley Town and Colchester at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. September 27, 2016. Jack Beard / +44 7554 447 461 SUS-160927-201528008

But after a period of late pressure, Colchester substitute Chris Porter earned them a point by firing into the roof of the net.

Crawley made just one change to the side which beat Morecambe 3-2 on Saturday with the match-winner from that game, Yussuf making his second league start in place of Jason Banton who had tight a tight hamstring and was on the bench.

Yussuf gave Drummy the perfect response for selecting him by giving Reds the lead early in the first half with a nicely-judged finish after James Collins lifted the ball over the defence.

Colchester could have immediately got back on level terms when Tariq Fosu lifted a free-kick over the bar.

Adi Yussuf celebrates his opening goal during the Sky Bet League Two match between Crawley Town and Colchester at the Checkatrade Stadium in Crawley. September 27, 2016. Jack Beard / +44 7554 447 461 SUS-160927-203853008

Collins struck on target from outside the box, only to be denied by a good save by opposing goalkeeper Sam Walker.

Enzio Boldewijn ran the length of the field at the start of the second half before winning a free-kick.

Lewis Young set up Boldewijn for another attack but the Dutch winger could only fire over the bar.

Kaby Djalo impressed with his movements and passing and he put Collins through for another chance to score which was blocked.

Colchester began to exert pressure with 20 minutes to go and Sammy Szmodics burst into the box, and forced a low save at full stretch out of keeper Glenn Morris.

United were denied an equaliser through a brilliant save by Morris who turned a shot by Szmodics on to the post.

The visitors were kept out several times through solid defedning by the Crawley back-four.

But their late bombardment eventually bore fruit with two minutes to go when Porter turned at the edge of the area and blasted into the roof of the net.

REDS: Morris, Young, Connolly, Boldewijn (Bawling 77), Smith, Blackman, Clifford (Davey 53), Collins, Yussuf (Banton 63), McNerney, Djalo

SUBS: Mersin, Arthur, Yorwerth, Tajbakhsh

COLCHESTER: Walker, Brindley (Vincent-Young 63), Prosser, Eastman, Wright, Szmodics, Johnstone (Porter 70), Slater, Guthrie, Fosu (Sembie-Ferris 70), Kinsella

SUBS: Porter, Wynter, Sembie, Kamara, James, Bransgrove

REFEREE: Andy Haines

ATTENDANCE: 1,851 (230 away)

MAN OF THE MATCH: Kaby Djalo

