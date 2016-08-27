Crawley 1 Notts County 3: Reds suffer first defeat

Crawley suffered their first league defeat of the season, falling 1-3 at home to Notts County.

After a quiet first half with few chances for either side, Reds took the lead just two minutes after the break through Enzio Boldewijn.

This exploded the game into action as Notts County went 2-1 up on 62 minutes, with a fine strike by Adam Campbell.

Finally after chances for both sides, the visitors made sure of the three points from the penalty spot following a hand ball offence by Andre Blackman.

Crawley made just one change to their team to play Notts County today at the Checkatrade Stadium with Josh Payne out with a sprained ankle.

Former Ipswich Town player Josh Yorwerth makes his first start of the season having so been making appearances of the bench.

He is being rewarded for scoring an eye-catching match-winning goal as substitute against Exeter City.

Played in blazing sunshine in hot conditions, the game took time to going.

Jason Banton got an early cross in but could not reach Collins and the chance was cleared.

James Collins went close for Crawley in the 22nd minute when he forced a great save by keeper Adam Collin from 17 yards.

Then immediately at the other end Notts County nearly scored on the break when Jon Stead curled a shot wide.

Billy Clifford ran into the area and had a go but the ball was cleared off the line by Louis Laing.

Reds were forced to make their first substitution with five minutes to go in the first half as Yorwerth went off, having had two lots of treatment, and Mark Connolly came on into central defence, while Alex Davey moved forward into midfield.

Reds started the sharpest at the start of the second half as Boldewijn ran into the area from the right, unchallenged and shot into the bottom right corner.

However in the lead was short-lived as just one-minute later Notts County equalised.

A cross came in and the ball and after a delay to consider a posisble offside decision, was credited as going in off as an own goal off James Collins.

The Magpies then took the lead moments later

Adam Campbell curled in a fine shot from the edge of the area.

Play became end-to-end and Crawley were so close to scoring when Clifford found Smith, who teed-up Collins who dragged his shot wide.

Collins had the ball in the net but it was controversially judged that Joe McNerney had fouled keeper Collin.

Drummy then made his second substitution, taking off Jason Banton and replacing him with striker Adi Yussuf.

Crawley then made their third chance when Bobson Bawling replaced Clifford.

Reds kept pressing for an equaliser but Bawling was ruled to be offside when on a dangerous position.

Finally, Notts County sealed victory in thre 86th minute from the penalty spot put away calmly by Jon Stead.

The penalty was awarded after substitute Thierry Audel ran onto the box and Blackman handled the ball on the ground.

Reds: Mersin, Young, Davey, Boldewijn, J.Smith, Banton (Yussuf 62), Blackman, Yorwerth (Connolly 40), Clifford (Bawling 70), Collins, McNerney.

Subs: Beeney, Arthur, Connolly, Tajbakhsh, Pappoe

Notts County: Collin, Tootle, Dickinson, A.Smith (Audel 67), Duffy, O’Connor, Milsom (Oliver 70), Laing, Rodman, Campbell, Stead (Snijders 86).

Subs: Loach, Hollis, Burke, Aborah

REFEREE: John Busby

ATTENDANCE: 2,087

